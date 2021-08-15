Cancel
Marble Falls, TX

Marble Falls events calendar

Marble Falls Today
Marble Falls Today
(MARBLE FALLS, TX) Live events are lining up on the Marble Falls calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marble Falls area:

Ladies Bible Study - Tuesdays 10am

Marble Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 102 Ranch Rd 1431, Marble Falls, TX

Every Tuesday at 10 am. Ladies Bible Study: For ladies of all ages, if you are interested in studying the Bible and enjoy fellowship, come and join us Tuesday morning. We meet every Tuesday at...

Wheel, camp, have fun

Marble Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 7030 Ranch Rd 1431, Marble Falls, TX

Gonna wheel n camp Hidden Falls with my son who turned 16. Gonna have him drive Friday, I'm gonna play Saturday, then Sunday is up for whatever. Will be camping primitive area B. Camping still...

Camp Agape Memorial Run

Marble Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Camp Agape is a grief support program for children and families who have suffered the loss of a loved one. Donations raised through the Memorial Run and Kids Walk event will provide scholarships for t

Tumbling Tots

Marble Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1503 Mormon Mill Rd, Marble Falls, TX

Tumbling tots is a fun class where littles learn strength, flexibility, coordination, and balance. Ages 3-5.

Summer Concert Series: Giovannie and the Hired Guns

Marble Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 230 Ave J, Marble Falls, TX

Live music is back in Marble Falls! Join us for our third segment of our Concert in the Park series, and listen to Rock and Roll Country group, Giovannie and the Hired Guns on Friday, August 27th...

