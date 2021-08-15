Escanaba events coming soon
(ESCANABA, MI) Live events are coming to Escanaba.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Escanaba:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Address: 2401 12th Ave N, Escanaba, MI
Buy Hairball tickets to see the best musical acts live and in-person on Wed, Aug 18, 2021 8:00 pm at Upper Peninsula State Fairgrounds in Escanaba, MI.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:45 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM
Address: 202 S 11th St, Escanaba, MI
With a series of Lexan barriers installed to protect congregants, seating moved further from the front of the sanctuary, and ushers in place, Bethany has resumed in-person worship with Holy...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 1001-1071 N Lincoln Rd, Escanaba, MI
Visit Antique Village during the Upper Peninsula State Fair and experience "living history". Evoking the feel of a by-gone era, Antique Village offers visitors an interactive learning experience...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Address: 2005 8th Ave S, Escanaba, MI
Danen Kane will be at New Life Church on August 22 at 6:30pm (Free-will offering) Danen will also be leading worship in the morning services at 9:00 & 10:45 Hailing from Appleton, WI, Danen Kane...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 400 Ludington St, Escanaba, MI
Summer Series on Thursdays through 8/26/21. Includes everything from music to art, conversation to tai chi! Bring your lawn chair or blanket and spend some time outdoors. (Inclement weather moves...
