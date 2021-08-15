Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Escanaba, MI

Escanaba events coming soon

Posted by 
Escanaba Bulletin
Escanaba Bulletin
 7 days ago

(ESCANABA, MI) Live events are coming to Escanaba.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Escanaba:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OA9Cs_0bSNMxEa00

Hairball

Escanaba, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 2401 12th Ave N, Escanaba, MI

Buy Hairball tickets to see the best musical acts live and in-person on Wed, Aug 18, 2021 8:00 pm at Upper Peninsula State Fairgrounds in Escanaba, MI.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T2IlJ_0bSNMxEa00

Weekly Worship - 8:00 a.m. — Bethany Lutheran Church in Escanaba

Escanaba, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 202 S 11th St, Escanaba, MI

With a series of Lexan barriers installed to protect congregants, seating moved further from the front of the sanctuary, and ushers in place, Bethany has resumed in-person worship with Holy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vCaHu_0bSNMxEa00

Fair Week in Antique Village

Escanaba, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1001-1071 N Lincoln Rd, Escanaba, MI

Visit Antique Village during the Upper Peninsula State Fair and experience "living history". Evoking the feel of a by-gone era, Antique Village offers visitors an interactive learning experience...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H1ocz_0bSNMxEa00

Danen Kane Concert

Escanaba, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 2005 8th Ave S, Escanaba, MI

Danen Kane will be at New Life Church on August 22 at 6:30pm (Free-will offering) Danen will also be leading worship in the morning services at 9:00 & 10:45 Hailing from Appleton, WI, Danen Kane...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00EoS3_0bSNMxEa00

Canterbury Tales

Escanaba, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 400 Ludington St, Escanaba, MI

Summer Series on Thursdays through 8/26/21. Includes everything from music to art, conversation to tai chi! Bring your lawn chair or blanket and spend some time outdoors. (Inclement weather moves...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Escanaba Bulletin

Escanaba Bulletin

Escanaba, MI
27
Followers
171
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Escanaba Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escanaba, MI
Government
City
Escanaba, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Lincoln, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Living History#Upper Peninsula#Art#New Life Church#Mi Summer Series
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy