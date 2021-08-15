Events on the Bolivar calendar

(BOLIVAR, MO) Bolivar has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bolivar:

Greater Polk County Farmers Market Bolivar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 320 S Market Ave, Bolivar, MO

Season: Year Round Market Hours:Saturday, 8AM - 12PMTuesdays, 3:30pm - 6:30pm Location: 320 South Market

Friday Night Tournament Dadeville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 18610 2000 Rd, Dadeville, MO

Friday Night Tournament is on Facebook. To connect with Friday Night Tournament, join Facebook today.

Polk County Picnic & Reunion Bolivar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 117A S Main Ave, Bolivar, MO

The Bolivar Chamber will hold their annual Live Auction during the Polk County Picnic and Reunion on Saturday on the Bolivar Square. The auction will begin at 10am and last until Noon. Please plan...

Men’s Conference Bolivar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

On Friday night, August 20th, Berean Baptist Church will be hosting a Men's Conference live simulcast at the church. Keynote speaker is Scott Drew, head coach of the 2021 national champion Baylor...

Diabetes Self-Management Training Bolivar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1500 N Oakland Ave, Bolivar, MO

Meetings: Every Tuesday, 10 11 a.m Contact: 417-328-7957 Note: Physician Referral Required