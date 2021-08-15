Greenfield calendar: Coming events

(GREENFIELD, CA) Greenfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Greenfield area:

Alex Lucero @ Sol Treasures King City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 519 Broadway St, King City, CA

I will be playing for the first time at Sol Treasures in King City!! Looking forward to seeing some new faces for a fun evening of music!!!

King City Lions Meeting King City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 207 Broadway St, King City, CA

2021 Achievement Day BBQ Gonzales, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 33200-33414 Gloria Road, Gonzales, CA 93926

Monterey County 4-H Achievement Day will be held on September 11th from 3 PM - 7 PM at the Swiss Rifle Club in Gonzales.

NBHA ca12 Double Header King City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

NBHA ca12 Double Header is on Facebook. To connect with NBHA ca12 Double Header, join Facebook today.