Greenfield, CA

Greenfield calendar: Coming events

Greenfield News Watch
 7 days ago

(GREENFIELD, CA) Greenfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Greenfield area:

Alex Lucero @ Sol Treasures

King City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 519 Broadway St, King City, CA

I will be playing for the first time at Sol Treasures in King City!! Looking forward to seeing some new faces for a fun evening of music!!!

King City Lions Meeting

King City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 207 Broadway St, King City, CA

200 Broadway Ste. 40 King City, CA 93930 Phone: (831) 385-3814 Fax: (831) 386-9462 www.kingcitychamber.com

2021 Achievement Day BBQ

Gonzales, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 33200-33414 Gloria Road, Gonzales, CA 93926

Monterey County 4-H Achievement Day will be held on September 11th from 3 PM - 7 PM at the Swiss Rifle Club in Gonzales.

NBHA ca12 Double Header

King City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

NBHA ca12 Double Header is on Facebook. To connect with NBHA ca12 Double Header, join Facebook today.

ABOUT

With Greenfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

