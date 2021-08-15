Moberly events coming soon

(MOBERLY, MO) Moberly is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moberly:

Fernando’s Hope SIDS Awareness 5k Moberly, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: S Holman Rd, Moberly, MO

We will have our annual 5k this year!! Registration at the lodge will start at 6pm!! Run to start at 7pm!!!

Women's Event — Family Life Fellowship Moberly, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1614 US-24, Moberly, MO

Join the women of Family Life Fellowship to experience a once-a-year blowout in honor of being a woman in love with Jesus. Details to come!

R100 - 3D Archery Shoot - Moberly, MO Moberly, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: S Holman Rd, Moberly, MO

Grab family, grab friends, and come experience Bear Archery's North American Big Game Expedition. The Rinehart R100 is a 3D archery event for any level of experience archer. The R100 tour will be...

Graveside Service Jacksonville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1479 County Rd 1675, Jacksonville, MO

Carol Edwin (Doc) Isom C.E. (Doc) Isom passed away on July 2, 2021 at the Harry S. Truman Veteran’s Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. “Doc” was born on October 12, 1933 in East St...

Back 2 School Revival Moberly, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2197 Six Mile Ln, Moberly, MO

Pastor Ryan Neer returns to Moberly for one powerful weekend of God's Word!