Live events coming up in Columbia

These events are coming up in the Columbia area:

Jayess Sunset Jubilee Jayess, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Events happening in Jayess on Saturday, 28th August 2021 information about Upcoming events in Jayess like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

AHA Heartsavers Courses Foxworth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

American Heart Association Family & Friends CPR course for free (non-certification course) You will receive some great life-saving training, like: How to perform CPR on someone that has suffered a...

Tylertown Farmers' Market Tylertown, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Tylertown, MS

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 4 - November 30, 2021 Tuesdays, 7:00am - 1:00pm Location:Historic Agri-Heritage Building at 116 S. Raliroad Ave. in

Sushi Workshop Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 3720 Hardy Street, ##3, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Get ready to roll up your sleeves and learn the tricks to making delicious sushi at home.

Purvis Antique Tractor Pull & Engine Show Purvis, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 99 Central Industrial Row, Purvis, MS

Sign in Starts at 9 a.m. Saturday morining & Pull Starts at 11 a.m.