Columbia, MS

Live events coming up in Columbia

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(COLUMBIA, MS) Columbia is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Columbia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mqhxD_0bSNMthg00

Jayess Sunset Jubilee

Jayess, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Events happening in Jayess on Saturday, 28th August 2021 information about Upcoming events in Jayess like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQrkV_0bSNMthg00

AHA Heartsavers Courses

Foxworth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

American Heart Association Family & Friends CPR course for free (non-certification course) You will receive some great life-saving training, like: How to perform CPR on someone that has suffered a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KcVtn_0bSNMthg00

Tylertown Farmers' Market

Tylertown, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Tylertown, MS

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 4 - November 30, 2021 Tuesdays, 7:00am - 1:00pm Location:Historic Agri-Heritage Building at 116 S. Raliroad Ave. in

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21DkKB_0bSNMthg00

Sushi Workshop

Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 3720 Hardy Street, ##3, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Get ready to roll up your sleeves and learn the tricks to making delicious sushi at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n91Yc_0bSNMthg00

Purvis Antique Tractor Pull & Engine Show

Purvis, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 99 Central Industrial Row, Purvis, MS

Sign in Starts at 9 a.m. Saturday morining & Pull Starts at 11 a.m.

Columbia, MS
ABOUT

With Columbia Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

