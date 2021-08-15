Hudson calendar: What's coming up

(HUDSON, NY) Live events are lining up on the Hudson calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hudson:

4th Anniversary Party & Equine Rescue Fundraiser! Claverack, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 284 State Route 23, Claverack, 12513

Cooper's Daughter Spirits is celebrating 4 years with a fundraiser for Fresh Beginnings Equine and an all day happy hour!

Waterfront Wednesdays Hudson, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The Hudson Arts Coalition presents RAWdance in Taste by Co-Artistic Directors Ryan T. Smith and Wendy Rein, as part of the Waterfront Wednesdays 2021 program in Hudson , NY. Taste combines new...

CGI NY Feast Dinner Cruise Hudson, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Water and Broad Street, Hudson, NY 12534

A sunset cruise traversing the scenic Hudson River aboard a two deck luxury yacht offering bar and a catered three course dinner menu.

Hudson Sankofa Black Arts and Cultural Festival Hudson, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

The Hudson Sankofa Festival celebrates sixty years of Black families in the Hudson community on Saturday, August 14th. The Sankofa Parade kicks off at 2 pm from Warren Street to the Hudson...

Maya Beiser x Philip Glass at Hudson Hall Hudson, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 327 Warren St, Hudson, NY

This concert has been RESCHEDULED TO SATURDAY, AUGUST 21 AT 7PM. All tickets purchased for the original July concert will be automatically transferred to the new date. Maya Beiser x Philip Glass...