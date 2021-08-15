Coming soon: Jamestown events

(JAMESTOWN, ND) Jamestown is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jamestown area:

Fort Seward Railroad Week Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:59 AM

Address: 615 10th Ave NW, Jamestown, ND

Why was the railroad important to not only Fort Seward, but early Jamestown? We’ll also create boxcars of our own. Interpretive Center open and staffed from Memorial Day-Labor Day, 10 a.m.-6 p.m...

Background Investigations for Police Applicants Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Law Enforcement Seminars LLC will be holding a police training in Jamestown, North Dakota - August 23-24, 2021.

Acrylic Painting with Linda Roesch Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Come enjoy this beautiful summer evening with Artist-in-Residence, Linda Roesch, as she leads the class in a wonderful painting experience! Linda has years of experience working with acrylic paint...

Back to School Night Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1102 15th St SW, Jamestown, ND

Stop by Louis L'Amour at 5:30 with your child to eat some pizza, sign up for PTO, learn about the school year, meet your teacher, and drop off your school supplies!

The Black Sheep Family Reunion V Jamestown, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 8151 36th Street Southeast, Jamestown, ND 58401

Super HQ Heavy Bass Event For The Filthiest Of Fams!!