Live events Cleveland — what’s coming up

(CLEVELAND, MS) Cleveland is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cleveland:

Deep Roots: Live Downtown! – Gran Boiz w/Hannah Miller Cleveland, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 104 S Court St, Cleveland, MS

The Gran Boiz are a dynamic roots trio based in the Mississippi Delta. Their blend of R&B, soul, and blues is a perfect combination for bringing people of all backgrounds together under the sweet...

CHA Varsity Football @ Washington Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The Washington (Greenville, MS) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Central Hinds Academy (Raymond, MS) on Friday, August 20 @ 7p.

CDL Driving Training Indianola, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Six-week driving course. Trainee will learn how to properly operate the 18 Wheel Semi Trailer and prepare for testing to obtain CDL Class A License. Skills to be learned will include, but are not...

Explore With Me Gymnastics Class Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Address: 1688 Fairgrounds Rd, Greenville, MS

An open gym style class for children from crawling through age 5. Parent or guardian must attend and participate with their child. Cost is $5 per child, parents are free. (662) 335-7258.

MSCCS Super Late Models!! Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

