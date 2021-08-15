Cancel
Cleveland, MS

Live events Cleveland — what’s coming up

Cleveland News Flash
 7 days ago

(CLEVELAND, MS) Cleveland is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cleveland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00z0wQ_0bSNMoXH00

Deep Roots: Live Downtown! – Gran Boiz w/Hannah Miller

Cleveland, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 104 S Court St, Cleveland, MS

The Gran Boiz are a dynamic roots trio based in the Mississippi Delta. Their blend of R&B, soul, and blues is a perfect combination for bringing people of all backgrounds together under the sweet...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FtYsx_0bSNMoXH00

CHA Varsity Football @ Washington

Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The Washington (Greenville, MS) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Central Hinds Academy (Raymond, MS) on Friday, August 20 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n6XOf_0bSNMoXH00

CDL Driving Training

Indianola, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Six-week driving course. Trainee will learn how to properly operate the 18 Wheel Semi Trailer and prepare for testing to obtain CDL Class A License. Skills to be learned will include, but are not...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p2leM_0bSNMoXH00

Explore With Me Gymnastics Class

Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Address: 1688 Fairgrounds Rd, Greenville, MS

An open gym style class for children from crawling through age 5. Parent or guardian must attend and participate with their child. Cost is $5 per child, parents are free. (662) 335-7258.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rtYzP_0bSNMoXH00

MSCCS Super Late Models!!

Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

MSCCS Super Late Models!! is on Facebook. To connect with MSCCS Super Late Models!!, join Facebook today.

With Cleveland News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

