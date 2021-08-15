Cancel
Galax, VA

Galax events coming soon

Galax Bulletin
Galax Bulletin
 7 days ago

(GALAX, VA) Galax is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Galax area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JFYtE_0bSNMneY00

Unspoken Manner at The Crafter's Cabin

Galax, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

We will be playing at The Crafter's Cabin in Galax at 1pm. div

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0avuFI_0bSNMneY00

August Art4Life Class Schedule

Galax, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 N Main St, Galax, VA

adults , art classes , art for life , Art4Life , galax , kids , north carolina , seniors , special needs , tccf , things to do , veterans , virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TUQj9_0bSNMneY00

Rockin' The Rex

Galax, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 113 E Grayson St, Galax, VA

Rockin' The Rex at The Rex Theater, Galax VA, 113 E Grayson St, Galax, VA 24333, Galax, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 05:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZTdU_0bSNMneY00

Forest Bathing

Galax, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 700 Foothills Rd, Galax, VA

Walk silently among abundant mosses, ferns and wildflowers residing throughout deciduous forests and rolling meadows. The walking... More

Joe Troop (of Che Apalache) & Friends with guest Tray Wellington Band

Galax, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 700 Foothills Rd, Galax, VA

Working in a style dubbed “Latingrass,” Joe Troop’s band Che Apalache melds music from the Appalachian foothills with a traditional Latin American soundscape. As a solo artist, he composes wry and...

Galax Bulletin

Galax Bulletin

Galax, VA
With Galax Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

