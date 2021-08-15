Galax events coming soon
(GALAX, VA) Galax is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Galax area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
We will be playing at The Crafter's Cabin in Galax at 1pm. div
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 100 N Main St, Galax, VA
adults , art classes , art for life , Art4Life , galax , kids , north carolina , seniors , special needs , tccf , things to do , veterans , virginia
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 113 E Grayson St, Galax, VA
Rockin' The Rex at The Rex Theater, Galax VA, 113 E Grayson St, Galax, VA 24333, Galax, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 05:00 pm
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Address: 700 Foothills Rd, Galax, VA
Walk silently among abundant mosses, ferns and wildflowers residing throughout deciduous forests and rolling meadows. The walking... More
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Address: 700 Foothills Rd, Galax, VA
Working in a style dubbed “Latingrass,” Joe Troop’s band Che Apalache melds music from the Appalachian foothills with a traditional Latin American soundscape. As a solo artist, he composes wry and...
Comments / 0