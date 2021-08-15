Cancel
Scottsbluff, NE

Scottsbluff events coming soon

Scottsbluff News Alert
(SCOTTSBLUFF, NE) Scottsbluff is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Scottsbluff:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10JKDJ_0bSNMmlp00

Slime time - Kids Create Hour

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 102 E Overland Suite A, Scottsbluff, NE

Saturday August 28th 10:00 - 11:00 We will be experimenting and creating different types colors of slime! $10 per student includes all supplies for slime making and a take home box to make a batch...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RSn7F_0bSNMmlp00

Charming the Hearts of Men

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1707 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE

Charming the Hearts of Men is on Facebook. To connect with Charming the Hearts of Men, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=110YsW_0bSNMmlp00

Airpower History Tour in Scottsbluff, Nebraska

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 250023 Airport Rd Suite 10, Scottsbluff, NE

Dates & Times: Friday, August 20, 2021 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. B-24 cockpit tours available all day. P-51, PT-13, & T-6 available for rides all day. Saturday, August 21, 2021 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dRbyT_0bSNMmlp00

Scottsbluff, NE. - Shots Bar - Oil Wrestling

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 705 E Overland, Scottsbluff, NE

Hollywood Knockouts Female Oil Wrestling and Hot Cream Wrestling Show with audience participation. Great for Birthdays and Bachelor parties or just a fun night out however, this isn't just for men...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gxHo4_0bSNMmlp00

Free Guy - Starring Ryan Reynolds!

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 100381 Airport Rd, Scottsbluff, NE

Rated: PG-13 Run Time: 1h 55m 8/13 Fri 8:30pm 8/14 Sat 8:30pm 8/15 Sun 8:30pm 8/20 Fri 8:30pm 8/21 Sat 8:30pm 8/22 Sun 8:30pm The gate opens at 7:30PM. A bank teller called Guy realizes he is a...

ABOUT

With Scottsbluff News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

