Scottsbluff events coming soon
(SCOTTSBLUFF, NE) Scottsbluff is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Scottsbluff:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 102 E Overland Suite A, Scottsbluff, NE
Saturday August 28th 10:00 - 11:00 We will be experimenting and creating different types colors of slime! $10 per student includes all supplies for slime making and a take home box to make a batch...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Address: 1707 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE
Charming the Hearts of Men is on Facebook. To connect with Charming the Hearts of Men, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 250023 Airport Rd Suite 10, Scottsbluff, NE
Dates & Times: Friday, August 20, 2021 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. B-24 cockpit tours available all day. P-51, PT-13, & T-6 available for rides all day. Saturday, August 21, 2021 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 705 E Overland, Scottsbluff, NE
Hollywood Knockouts Female Oil Wrestling and Hot Cream Wrestling Show with audience participation. Great for Birthdays and Bachelor parties or just a fun night out however, this isn't just for men...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 PM
Address: 100381 Airport Rd, Scottsbluff, NE
Rated: PG-13 Run Time: 1h 55m 8/13 Fri 8:30pm 8/14 Sat 8:30pm 8/15 Sun 8:30pm 8/20 Fri 8:30pm 8/21 Sat 8:30pm 8/22 Sun 8:30pm The gate opens at 7:30PM. A bank teller called Guy realizes he is a...
