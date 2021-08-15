Cancel
Kittanning, PA

Kittanning calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Kittanning Digest
Kittanning Digest
 7 days ago

(KITTANNING, PA) Live events are coming to Kittanning.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kittanning area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r2xg1_0bSNMlt600

Halfway Down at the Mariner

Kittanning, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1301 N Water St, Kittanning, PA

We are so excited to be back at the Mariner! Join us on the deck for an awesome night of live music, awesome food and drinks! Also check out other Music Events in Kittanning , Entertainment Events...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jOvVa_0bSNMlt600

MONTHLY MEETING

Ford City, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 214 Crooked Creek Dam Rd, Ford City, PA

We will be holding this meeting at the Justice Pavilion at Crooked Creek Lake Park, 214 Crooked Creek Dam Rd., Ford City, PA 16226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EhqBv_0bSNMlt600

Craft & Vendor Show

Ford City, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 167 Byron St, Ford City, PA

Event will be held at Manor Township Firehall. 167 Byron Street Ford City, PA 16226. Sunday, August 15, 2021 10am-4pm. Table cost will be $30 per table or $50 for two tables. Payment must be made...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ACGN_0bSNMlt600

TAG Recovery Walk 2021

Kittanning, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: South Water Street, Kittanning, PA 16201

Celebrate National Drug and Alcohol Recovery Month with The Advocacy Group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11v6fj_0bSNMlt600

Penn Ohio Barrel Racing Association August 13-15, 2021

Ford City, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 467 Crooked Creek Dam Rd, Ford City, PA

Crooked Creek Horse Park Bob Buchleitner Series Jamie Hopper (724) 422-2912 Jackie Conkle (724) 388-2110 467 Crooked Creek Dam Ford City, PA 16226

Kittanning Digest

Kittanning Digest

Kittanning, PA
With Kittanning Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

