What’s up Kapaa: Local events calendar

(KAPAA, HI) Live events are lining up on the Kapaa calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kapaa:

Trivia Night Lihue, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Address: 4303 Rice St, Lihue, HI

You know what it is! Whether you’re a trivia head or you’re just looking for something fun for your group of friends, you’re going to love trivia night at Rob’s. Come see how you do against some...

Hanalei Farmers Market Hanalei, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 5299 Kuhio Hwy, Hanalei, HI

Season: Year Round Market Hours : Sunday, 12PM - 2.30PM Location:5299 Kuhio Hwy

Group Tour - Afternoon Kilauea, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Na Pali Coast sightseeing and snorkeling tour!Brand new, custom built 32 ft. powered catamaran.4 hours.Complimentary snacks, soft drinks and bottled water are provided on all tours.Snorkeling gear...

Garden Isle Quilters Quilt Exhibit and Sale Lihue, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2600 Kaumualii Hwy #3, Lihue, HI

The 2nd Annual Quilt Exhibit and Sale by 5 Kauai Quilters/Artists of "Garden Isle Quilters" (Julie Fregeau, Jeni Hardy, m.Lea Ingram, Lesley Morris and Toni Wass). Come join us to view and enjoy...

Taylor Camp Book Signing and Meet the Author Kapaa, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 4-369 Kuhio Highway, Kapaʻa, HI 96746

Taylor Camp marked the beginning of Kauai opening up to the world. We will talk with John Wehrheim, who documented Taylor Camp in his book.