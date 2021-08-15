Cancel
Hutchinson, MN

Hutchinson calendar: Coming events

Hutchinson Digest
Hutchinson Digest
 7 days ago

(HUTCHINSON, MN) Live events are coming to Hutchinson.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hutchinson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Ny6z_0bSNMj7e00

Hutchinson Farmers Market

Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 25 Adams St SE, Hutchinson, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 15 - October 30, 2021 Wednesday, 2:30pm- 5:30pmSaturday, 8:00am - 12:00pm Location: Depot Market Place - 25 Adams St SE,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N0ZtS_0bSNMj7e00

10am POP Bible Study

Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 400 Franklin St SW, Hutchinson, MN

« All Events 10am POP Bible Study August 31 @ 10:00 am -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2avSAY_0bSNMj7e00

2021 Evening of Education presented by 2B CONTINUED

Hutchinson, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 840 Century Avenue Southwest, Hutchinson, MN 55350

Continuing education for professionals & anyone interested in learning about suicide prevention, mental health and wellness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aabN8_0bSNMj7e00

Quilts of Valor Sewing Day

Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 7 Main St N, Hutchinson, MN

Join us and make quilts for a very worthy cause – honoring our veterans! We get together the 4th Thursday of the month and make quilts. We provide all the fabric, batting and patterns, or bring...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40oikj_0bSNMj7e00

Sassy Yak Farm Open House

Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Have you ever met a Yak? We "herd" they want to meet YOU! Come out for a day at the Sassy Yak Farm with your family to see Yak, Goats, Donkeys, Peacocks, Pheasants, Alpacas, Chickens, Kittens, and...

