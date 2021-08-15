Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atmore, AL

Atmore events calendar

Posted by 
Atmore News Alert
Atmore News Alert
 7 days ago

(ATMORE, AL) Atmore is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Atmore area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xjmUY_0bSNMiEv00

Women's Conference 2021

Century, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 8842 N Century Blvd, Century, FL

Women's Conference 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with Women's Conference 2021, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zqSqj_0bSNMiEv00

Atmore Farmers Market

Atmore, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 600 E Church St, Atmore, AL

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 7AM - 5PM Location: 201 East Louisville Avenue

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xFon2_0bSNMiEv00

Florida Fish and Wildlife Hunter Safety Course

Molino, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 6450-A Hwy 95A N, Molino, FL

All hunters born on or after June 1, 1975 and 16 years old are required to take a hunter safety class to get their hunting license. This class requires completion of the FWC’s free online hunter...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gOHsP_0bSNMiEv00

Tate vs PHS (Varsity)

Cantonment, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1771 Tate Rd, Cantonment, FL

Tate vs PHS (Varsity) . Event starts at Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Cantonment., Tate vs PHS (Varsity)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FD1NE_0bSNMiEv00

Concealed Carry (CCW) Safety Class – 08/21/21

Cantonment, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 4020 Rocky Branch Rd, Cantonment, FL

The certificate that you will receive after completion of this class will satisfy the safety class requirements to obtain a concealed weapons permit throughout the state of Florida. Application...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Atmore News Alert

Atmore News Alert

Atmore, AL
68
Followers
164
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Atmore News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Atmore, AL
Atmore, AL
Government
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#6450 A Hwy 95a N#Fwc#Phs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy