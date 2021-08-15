Atmore events calendar
(ATMORE, AL) Atmore is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Atmore area:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Address: 8842 N Century Blvd, Century, FL
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 600 E Church St, Atmore, AL
Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 7AM - 5PM Location: 201 East Louisville Avenue
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 6450-A Hwy 95A N, Molino, FL
All hunters born on or after June 1, 1975 and 16 years old are required to take a hunter safety class to get their hunting license. This class requires completion of the FWC’s free online hunter...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 1771 Tate Rd, Cantonment, FL
Tate vs PHS (Varsity) . Event starts at Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Cantonment., Tate vs PHS (Varsity)
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 4020 Rocky Branch Rd, Cantonment, FL
The certificate that you will receive after completion of this class will satisfy the safety class requirements to obtain a concealed weapons permit throughout the state of Florida. Application...
