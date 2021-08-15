Cancel
Williston, ND

Williston calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Williston Times
Williston Times
 7 days ago

(WILLISTON, ND) Live events are coming to Williston.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Williston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fxwxh_0bSNMhMC00

2021 Williston Recovery Month Event

Williston, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 721 East Highland Drive, Williston, ND 58801

Williston, North Dakota's 6th annual Recovery Month Event Motorcycle Run and 5k Run

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sM8GE_0bSNMhMC00

1st Annual Fair Food Extravaganza

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2102 2nd Ave W, Williston, ND

Are you ready to get back to having fun? What better way to do that than with some good ole fair food. On Saturday August 21st, there will be several food trucks in the Williston Home of Economy...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JpOBQ_0bSNMhMC00

Rev. M. J. Nicolaus Book Signing

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 12 W Broadway, Williston, ND

A giggle. A tear. A touch by the hand of God. Rev M. J. Nicolaus of Sidney, Montana, brings to life and often with a touch of humor, makes the connection between the ordinary things of life and an...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c8phF_0bSNMhMC00

"Sassy Summer Bash" and the "Pig Out Fest"

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Williston, ND

FREE ADMISSION! Over 70 crafters and vendors! 11 Food Trucks with "Pig Out Specials" just for this show! Bouncy Houses by Jump-N-Fun Inflatables, Face painting by Natasha's Canvas, Kids "Let's Get...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KCVya_0bSNMhMC00

Sauerlandkino - HorrorKINO

Williston, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:59 PM

Address: Am Krumpaul 2, 58802 Balve

HorrorKINO Klammer dich an deinen Liegestuhl! Beim HorrorKINO kommst Du nicht nur wegen der hohen Temperaturen ins Schwitzen... So. 15.08.20

