Live events Mitchell — what’s coming up

(MITCHELL, SD) Mitchell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mitchell:

Whiskey Myers/Weston Frank Live Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 604 N Main St, Mitchell, SD

7:30 pm - Weston Frank Live | www.westonfranklive.com 9:00 pm - Whiskey Myers Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers have played more than 2,500 live shows since their emergence in 2007 and sold out 95...

State Tournament - Second Weekend Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Mitchell, SD

State Tournament - Second Weekend at Cadwell Park, W 13th Ave, Mitchell, SD 57301, Mitchell, United States on Fri Aug 13 2021 at 04:00 pm to Sun Aug 15 2021 at 04:00 pm

Bottomless Mimosa Bar Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 511 N Main St, Mitchell, SD

Come on down to The Back 40 every Sunday for music & mimosas! $2 bottles, $2.50 claws

2021 Corn Palace Festival Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 604 N Main St, Mitchell, SD

Come and celebrate the 100th year of this Corn Palace at the festival. Headliner entertainment on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Gold Star Amusement will be on the midway with rides and games. And...

JVCC Tuesday Bingo Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 300 W 1st Ave, Mitchell, SD

Enjoy Bingo for all ages at JVCC. Increased payouts & jackpots. Progressive jackpots plus regular games. Complimentary, freshly made popcorn!