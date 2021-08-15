What’s up Farmville: Local events calendar
(FARMVILLE, VA) Live events are coming to Farmville.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Farmville area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
North Street Press Club is thrilled to welcome 49 Winchester to the stage on August 6th! Alt-country soul from the heart of Appalachia in Russell County, VA. 49 Winchester delivers the poetically...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 605 Fuqua Dr, Farmville, VA
Heart of Virginia Friends of NRA Banquet at Fuqua School, Farmville, VA 23901, Farmville, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 05:00 pm
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 510 W 3rd St, Farmville, VA
This fall, a new program is launching for students in grades 8 - 12. This workshop is your chance to experience the program first-hand! About this Event This fall, a new program is launching for...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 382 Fairgrounds Rd, Farmville, VA
Remember 2020? Sure you do; but who wants to? It’s time to look to the future. Join us on Wednesday, August 25, for a night of vision. We’ll talk about how we see God moving in our community and...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 127 North St, Farmville, VA
Kevin Daniel & The Bottom Line make their debut performance at North Street Press Club, Farmville's favorite place to catch live music. thekevindaniel. wbr span com youtube.com/ wbr span...
