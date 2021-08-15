Fergus Falls events coming up

(FERGUS FALLS, MN) Live events are lining up on the Fergus Falls calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fergus Falls area:

Harmonious Wail Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 124 W Lincoln Ave, Fergus Falls, MN

So who is Harmonious Wail?They’re the kind of band that when staring in the face of death, pulls out a tube of fire engine red lipstick and draws on a passion-filled heart – or at the very least...

Peney Cakes Cupcake Trailer GRAND OPENING! Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1683 Ottertail Dr, Fergus Falls, MN

Come out to Fergus Brewing and celebrate the official GRAND OPENING of the Peney Cakes cupcake trailer! Cupcakes, brownies, and cookies will be available for purchase.

Monarch Mania Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Fergus Falls, MN

2021 -- Join us for a little monarch mania on the prairie! Free fun for all ages in the buzzing, blooming summer prairie! Monarch tagging is free, fun, citizen science for all ages! Here is what...

Adult Printmaking Classes Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 111 W Lincoln Ave, Fergus Falls, MN

Beginner Mono-Print Classes for Adults Join printmaking artist Michael Weatherly for a special introduction to printmaking and the Kaddatz Printmaking Center! Students will learn the basics of...

Rock Steady Boxing Class - Thursdays Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 712 S Cascade St, Fergus Falls, MN

Rock Steady Boxing Fergus Falls officially opened in April, 2018 and currently offers four different class times to choose from - Monday @ 1:00 - 2:30pm, Tuesday @ 9:30 - 10:15am, Wednesday from...