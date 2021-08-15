Coming soon: Warren events

(WARREN, PA) Live events are coming to Warren.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Warren area:

Warren County Farmers Market Warren, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 19 - October 2021Saturdays, 8am - 12 pm Location:Mid-Town Parking Lot - 318 West Third Avenue

Exploring Mars and Jupiter: the Mars Curiosity Rover and Juno Missions Frewsburg, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 176 Robbin Hill Rd, Frewsburg, NY

This Zoom Webinar by Daniel Krysak will give a fun in-depth look at the various cameras on board both the Mars Science Laboratory (MSL) Curiosity rover on Mars, and the Juno mission to Jupiter...

2021 USCA Nationals – Now at Warren, PA (changed from Lock Haven) Warren, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Powerhouse Dr, Warren, PA

2021 USCA National Championship, August 12-15, 2021 The Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry has been a big part in the local paddling community for many years. WCCBI is associated with...

Dog Park Grand Opening Warren, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

It's been a project 5 years in the making! Warren County has its first dog park and we're ready to cut the ribbon. Come by on August 22nd at 12pm to join us for the grand opening. We will have...

Cornerstone Consulting annual retreat and workshop Ludlow, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 17 E Main St, Ludlow, PA

Cornerstone Consulting Workshop will encourage and strengthen you as a Christian Entrepreneur. About this Event Cornerstone Consulting Workshop will encourage and strengthen you as a Christian...