Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren, PA

Coming soon: Warren events

Posted by 
Warren Today
Warren Today
 7 days ago

(WARREN, PA) Live events are coming to Warren.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Warren area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YSsQR_0bSNMdpI00

Warren County Farmers Market

Warren, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 19 - October 2021Saturdays, 8am - 12 pm Location:Mid-Town Parking Lot - 318 West Third Avenue

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2NXN_0bSNMdpI00

Exploring Mars and Jupiter: the Mars Curiosity Rover and Juno Missions

Frewsburg, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 176 Robbin Hill Rd, Frewsburg, NY

This Zoom Webinar by Daniel Krysak will give a fun in-depth look at the various cameras on board both the Mars Science Laboratory (MSL) Curiosity rover on Mars, and the Juno mission to Jupiter...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZWAo_0bSNMdpI00

2021 USCA Nationals – Now at Warren, PA (changed from Lock Haven)

Warren, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Powerhouse Dr, Warren, PA

2021 USCA National Championship, August 12-15, 2021 The Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry has been a big part in the local paddling community for many years. WCCBI is associated with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KYsu0_0bSNMdpI00

Dog Park Grand Opening

Warren, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

It's been a project 5 years in the making! Warren County has its first dog park and we're ready to cut the ribbon. Come by on August 22nd at 12pm to join us for the grand opening. We will have...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LgXz3_0bSNMdpI00

Cornerstone Consulting annual retreat and workshop

Ludlow, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 17 E Main St, Ludlow, PA

Cornerstone Consulting Workshop will encourage and strengthen you as a Christian Entrepreneur. About this Event Cornerstone Consulting Workshop will encourage and strengthen you as a Christian...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Warren Today

Warren Today

Warren, PA
52
Followers
149
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Warren Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren County, PA
Government
City
Warren, PA
City
Mars, PA
Warren, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Warren County, PA
City
Ludlow, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wccbi#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy