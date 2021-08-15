Silver City calendar: What's coming up

(SILVER CITY, NM) Silver City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Silver City:

Make & Take at the Maker's Market Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 704 N Bullard St, Silver City, NM

Visit the SCAA Make and Take table at the weekly Makers Market in Silver City, at the Main Street Plaza. The Make and Take table offers an arts and cultural experience for adults and children...

Paula's Paint Party Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2005 US-180, Silver City, NM

Attend a painting party or a charcoal sketching class, go for oil painting or canvas painting; there is a lot to discover in the world of drawing and painting. Come explore it with us and book...

Silver Stake YSA Western Dance Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Silver Stake YSA Western Dance Hosted By Silver City YSA. Event starts at Sat Aug 21 2021 at 01:00 pm and happening at Silver City., Howdy y’all! Beat the heat and join us August 21st for an...

Miners, Ranchers, and Environmentalists: How They Perceived and Valued the Land Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

As part of the Silver City Museum’s Unpacking Silver City series, historian Dr. Stephen Fox will relate our history to our land. He will be joined afterward by guest commentators. Dr. Fox’s...

Welcome Back Snacks Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 1000 W College Ave, Silver City, NM

Come celebrate the return to school, the return to in person events, and the debut performance at WNMU’s new outdoor venue, The Fountain Stage at Regents Square. The two night Back Together Bash...