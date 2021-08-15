Cancel
Silver City, NM

Silver City calendar: What's coming up

Silver City News Watch
 7 days ago

(SILVER CITY, NM) Silver City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Silver City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqmC2_0bSNMcwZ00

Make & Take at the Maker's Market

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 704 N Bullard St, Silver City, NM

Visit the SCAA Make and Take table at the weekly Makers Market in Silver City, at the Main Street Plaza. The Make and Take table offers an arts and cultural experience for adults and children...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nno9Z_0bSNMcwZ00

Paula's Paint Party

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2005 US-180, Silver City, NM

Attend a painting party or a charcoal sketching class, go for oil painting or canvas painting; there is a lot to discover in the world of drawing and painting. Come explore it with us and book...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yCPh_0bSNMcwZ00

Silver Stake YSA Western Dance

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Silver Stake YSA Western Dance Hosted By Silver City YSA. Event starts at Sat Aug 21 2021 at 01:00 pm and happening at Silver City., Howdy y’all! Beat the heat and join us August 21st for an...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X5V0i_0bSNMcwZ00

Miners, Ranchers, and Environmentalists: How They Perceived and Valued the Land

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

As part of the Silver City Museum’s Unpacking Silver City series, historian Dr. Stephen Fox will relate our history to our land. He will be joined afterward by guest commentators. Dr. Fox’s...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44V3ka_0bSNMcwZ00

Welcome Back Snacks

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 1000 W College Ave, Silver City, NM

Come celebrate the return to school, the return to in person events, and the debut performance at WNMU’s new outdoor venue, The Fountain Stage at Regents Square. The two night Back Together Bash...

Silver City News Watch

Silver City, NM
ABOUT

With Silver City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

