Lafollette, TN

Live events coming up in La Follette

Lafollette Times
Lafollette Times
 7 days ago

(LA FOLLETTE, TN) La Follette is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the La Follette area:

Lady D & Soul Jam LIVE at Stardust

Andersonville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 149 Stardust Ln, Andersonville, TN

Live music at Stardust Also check out other Music Events in Clinton , Entertainment Events in Clinton

Henderson Settlement Farmers' Market

Frakes, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 16773 State Hwy 190, Frakes, KY

Season:Spring and Fall Market Hours: August 2021-October 2021 Saturdays: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm Location:Henderson Settlement Campus, 16773 Highway 190, Frakes, KY

Kayak Tour

Caryville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Join Seasonal Ranger Mabry for a guided kayak tour of beautiful Cove Lake. Moderately easy tour, great for beginners! Be sure to bring water to carry with you and dress in something you don't mind...

Jack'd Up at Twin Cove

Caryville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1835 Ridge Rd, Caryville, TN

Jack'd Up at Twin Cove is on Facebook. To connect with Jack'd Up at Twin Cove, join Facebook today.

Lake Cruise

Norris, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1604 Norris Fwy, Norris, TN

Join Ranger Mike on Sunday, August 15th, 2021 at 3:00 pm at the Norris Dam marina for a cruise up beautiful Norris lake. Limited to 10 people and masks are recommended. Children under 18 must be...

Lafollette Times

Lafollette Times

Lafollette, TN
With Lafollette Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

