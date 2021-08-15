Live events coming up in La Follette

(LA FOLLETTE, TN) La Follette is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the La Follette area:

Lady D & Soul Jam LIVE at Stardust Andersonville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 149 Stardust Ln, Andersonville, TN

Live music at Stardust

Henderson Settlement Farmers' Market Frakes, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 16773 State Hwy 190, Frakes, KY

Season:Spring and Fall Market Hours: August 2021-October 2021 Saturdays: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm Location:Henderson Settlement Campus, 16773 Highway 190, Frakes, KY

Kayak Tour Caryville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Join Seasonal Ranger Mabry for a guided kayak tour of beautiful Cove Lake. Moderately easy tour, great for beginners! Be sure to bring water to carry with you and dress in something you don't mind...

Jack'd Up at Twin Cove Caryville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1835 Ridge Rd, Caryville, TN

Jack'd Up at Twin Cove is on Facebook. To connect with Jack'd Up at Twin Cove, join Facebook today.

Lake Cruise Norris, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1604 Norris Fwy, Norris, TN

Join Ranger Mike on Sunday, August 15th, 2021 at 3:00 pm at the Norris Dam marina for a cruise up beautiful Norris lake. Limited to 10 people and masks are recommended. Children under 18 must be...