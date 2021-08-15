Sterling calendar: What's coming up

(STERLING, CO) Sterling has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sterling:

Sinful Sidney Sesquicentennial Celebration Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 658 Glover Rd, Sidney, NE

Come celebrate a history like no other and a town that is still surviving and thriving after 150 years! "Sinful Sidney" invites you to join in a weekend filled celebration! August 18th - Camp...

Sunday Morning Worship Service Sterling, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:15 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:45 AM

We invite you to join us Sunday mornings for contemporary worship and verse by verse preaching. Children's Church is available for kids in 3rd grade and below. We also offer a quality nursery for...

Masterson Method Demo With Lindsay Madorin Brush, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 611 Edison St, Brush, CO

As a speaker at the Open House for MSER, Lindsay Madorin will be demonstrating equine bodywork utilizing Masterson Method techniques on Saturday, August 28 from 3-4 p.m. MST . Suggested donation...

Kids Paint with Emerge! 8/21 Sterling, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 129 N 3rd St #8, Sterling, CO

Bring the kids to paint! They will learn the basics of painting a background and adding an image using a traceable.

Cheyenne County Farmer's Market Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - Mid-October, 2021Saturdays, 8 a.m. - Sellout Location: 10th and Hickory Street, Sidney, NE 69162