Events on the Manchester calendar

Manchester Today
Manchester Today
 7 days ago

(MANCHESTER, KY) Live events are lining up on the Manchester calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manchester:

Door Hanger Paint Party

Manchester, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 211 Bridge Street, Manchester, KY 40962

$25 and I provide all supplies for you paint your own 15" round door hanger! You choose color scheme, and invite a friend. Limited space!

War in the shutdown

London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 3835 White Oak Rd, London, KY

War in the shutdown at London Dragway, 3385 White Oak Rd, London, KY 40741, London, United States on Fri Aug 20 2021 at 03:00 pm to Sat Aug 21 2021 at 11:00 pm

Wildcat Harley Davidson Re Grand Opening london Ky

London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 575 Hal Rogers Pkwy, London, KY

Wildcat Harley Davidson Re Grand Opening london Ky at Wildcat Harley-Davidson, 575 E Hal Rogers Pkwy, London, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 12:00 pm

Estate Planning for Farm Families

London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Join us for this session on how to plan for the future of your farm and for your family. Class materials fee is $15. Please register by calling the office at 606-864-4167 or go to laurel.ca.uky

Re-Grand Opening Celebration

London, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 575 Hal Rogers Pkwy, London, KY

We are under new ownership and we're ready to CELEBRATE! Join us for Food Trucks, Live Music, Vendors, Giveaways, Meet the New Owners in person, first 100 people through the doors on Saturday...

Comments / 0

Manchester, KY
ABOUT

With Manchester Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Comments / 0

