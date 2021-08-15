Coming soon: Kaufman events

(KAUFMAN, TX) Kaufman is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kaufman area:

Varsity FB vs. Palmer Kemp, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 220 TX-274, Kemp, TX

The Kemp (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Palmer (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

2021 Fishers of Men Conference Kemp, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 18280 TX-274, Kemp, TX

2021 Fishers of Men Conference at Rockin' Country Church. More Details to come

Kaufman Oktoberfest 2021 Kaufman, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 595 Terrell Highway, Kaufman, TX 75142

Kaufman Oktoberfest is on October 22-23, 2021. Join us for live music, food & craft vendors, and much more fun!

Intensify 2021 Kaufman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 200 4th St, Kaufman, TX

It is here!!!! It is time!!! Intensify 2021! 3 Days dedicated to growing and INTENSIFYING our relationship with Jesus! SCHEDULE & SPECIAL GUESTS INTENSIFY AM SESSIONS @ 10:30am Guest: FRIDAY ...

Table Reservation Terrell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1708 TX-34, Terrell, TX

Want a reserved table that holds 4 people? You can reserve your table below!