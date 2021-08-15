Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kaufman, TX

Coming soon: Kaufman events

Posted by 
Kaufman News Alert
Kaufman News Alert
 7 days ago

(KAUFMAN, TX) Kaufman is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kaufman area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nDFJs_0bSNMYMX00

Varsity FB vs. Palmer

Kemp, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 220 TX-274, Kemp, TX

The Kemp (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Palmer (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3glV22_0bSNMYMX00

2021 Fishers of Men Conference

Kemp, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 18280 TX-274, Kemp, TX

2021 Fishers of Men Conference at Rockin' Country Church. More Details to come

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XfkBR_0bSNMYMX00

Kaufman Oktoberfest 2021

Kaufman, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 595 Terrell Highway, Kaufman, TX 75142

Kaufman Oktoberfest is on October 22-23, 2021. Join us for live music, food & craft vendors, and much more fun!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MotjZ_0bSNMYMX00

Intensify 2021

Kaufman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 200 4th St, Kaufman, TX

It is here!!!! It is time!!! Intensify 2021! 3 Days dedicated to growing and INTENSIFYING our relationship with Jesus! SCHEDULE & SPECIAL GUESTS INTENSIFY AM SESSIONS @ 10:30am Guest: FRIDAY ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBZ03_0bSNMYMX00

Table Reservation

Terrell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1708 TX-34, Terrell, TX

Want a reserved table that holds 4 people? You can reserve your table below!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Kaufman News Alert

Kaufman News Alert

Kaufman, TX
31
Followers
159
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kaufman News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palmer, TX
Local
Texas Government
Kaufman, TX
Government
City
Kaufman, TX
City
Kemp, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#St Kaufman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy