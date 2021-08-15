Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yankton, SD

Yankton calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Yankton Digest
Yankton Digest
 7 days ago

(YANKTON, SD) Live events are lining up on the Yankton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Yankton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37btt8_0bSNMXTo00

Couples night

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 508 Douglas Ave, Yankton, SD

Couples night at Yankton Area Arts, 508 Douglas Ave, Yankton, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qKSqa_0bSNMXTo00

It's a Small World After All

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 200 Levee St, Yankton, SD

Please join us for RSVP Youth Theatre's Performance of "It's a Small World After All" at Yankton Riverboat Days! The performance features local children ages 6-18, beloved Disney classics, and a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sn4Jy_0bSNMXTo00

August Bragging Rights On Thursday Nights

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 124 Walnut St, Yankton, SD

Car and Motorcylce Gathering Supporting Non-Profit Organizations Locally Non-Profits will be providing a meal as a free-will offering. Come join us on the last Thrusday of the month from May until...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16C7Qm_0bSNMXTo00

The Dispensers

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Sunday Funday with The Dispensers! Only place to be on a Sunday is @ The Cottonwood rockin’ with this band!? Also check out other Music Events in Yankton , Entertainment Events in Yankton

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26mgL2_0bSNMXTo00

Music at the Meridian: Rev. Raven ft. Ted and Alice Miller

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: W 2nd St & Walnut St, Yankton, SD

Grab your lawn chairs or blankets and head on down to The Lawn at the Meridian Bridge on Thursday nights! Our local opener, Ted & Alice Miller, begins at 5:00pm. Starting at 6:30pm, Rev. Raven ...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Yankton Digest

Yankton Digest

Yankton, SD
28
Followers
174
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yankton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yankton, SD
City
Cottonwood, SD
Yankton, SD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankton Area Arts#Rsvp Youth Theatre#Yankton Riverboat Days#Disney#Sd Car#Dispensers#Music Events#Entertainment Events#Sd Grab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy