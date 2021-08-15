Yankton calendar: Coming events

(YANKTON, SD) Live events are lining up on the Yankton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Yankton:

Couples night Yankton, SD

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 508 Douglas Ave, Yankton, SD

Couples night at Yankton Area Arts, 508 Douglas Ave, Yankton, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm

It's a Small World After All Yankton, SD

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 200 Levee St, Yankton, SD

Please join us for RSVP Youth Theatre's Performance of "It's a Small World After All" at Yankton Riverboat Days! The performance features local children ages 6-18, beloved Disney classics, and a...

August Bragging Rights On Thursday Nights Yankton, SD

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 124 Walnut St, Yankton, SD

Car and Motorcylce Gathering Supporting Non-Profit Organizations Locally Non-Profits will be providing a meal as a free-will offering. Come join us on the last Thrusday of the month from May until...

The Dispensers Yankton, SD

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Sunday Funday with The Dispensers! Only place to be on a Sunday is @ The Cottonwood rockin’ with this band!? Also check out other Music Events in Yankton , Entertainment Events in Yankton

Music at the Meridian: Rev. Raven ft. Ted and Alice Miller Yankton, SD

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: W 2nd St & Walnut St, Yankton, SD

Grab your lawn chairs or blankets and head on down to The Lawn at the Meridian Bridge on Thursday nights! Our local opener, Ted & Alice Miller, begins at 5:00pm. Starting at 6:30pm, Rev. Raven ...