Events on the Ontario calendar
(ONTARIO, OR) Ontario is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ontario:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM
https://coleman-cookie-co.square.site/ Use this link to purchase your tickets for a fun event hosted by Three Blondes One Bright Idea and Coleman Cookie Co
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 10610 Scotch Pines Rd, Payette, ID
UPDATE!! The Class of 1981 and The Class of 1991 presents a Night to Celebrate All Alumni with our Community. The evening will include Corn Hole Tourney, Food, Drinks, a Concert featuring - The...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 676 SW 5th Ave, Ontario, OR
Folklore Fridays: Boy from the Dragon Palace No matter your age, no matter your culture there’s something for you in the power of a story. Here at the Four Rivers Cultural Center, we want to unite...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Run to the Rescue at 505 SW 3rd St, Fruitland, ID 83619, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 08:30 am
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 620 S Main St, Payette, ID
The market is on!! 9 am to 2 pm! Crafters, Farmers and Junkers are welcome! $25 a space or $20 if you are an Eagle's member!
