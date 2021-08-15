Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coalinga, CA

Coalinga calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Coalinga Daily
Coalinga Daily
 7 days ago

(COALINGA, CA) Live events are coming to Coalinga.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Coalinga area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29MgD7_0bSNMViM00

COVID 19 Vaccine Clinic (Coalinga)

Coalinga, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 275 Phelps Ave, Coalinga, CA

WHCCD is partnering with Aria Health and the Kings County Department of Health to provide additional vaccine clinics for students, staff, and the community. Clinics are scheduled for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35pFue_0bSNMViM00

Beginner's Handgun Course

Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 23310 Elgin Ave, Lemoore, CA

Course designed for those interested in handgun shooting, but have little to no experience. All equipment, handgun, and ammunition are provided for this course. You will conclude this course with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oplXB_0bSNMViM00

Surf Ranch Pro - World Surf League

Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 18556 Jackson Ave, Lemoore, CA

(All Day) (GMT-07:00) i View in my timeSurf Ranch, Lemoore, California, United States of America

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VRioD_0bSNMViM00

A Night At The Stables Benefiting New Beginnings

Lemoore, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 20010 Fargo Avenue, Lemoore, CA 93245

A Night At The Stables Benefiting New Beginnings. Saturday, October 2nd. 5pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u572X_0bSNMViM00

Cantua Creek – Three Rocks Neighborhood Market

Cantua Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: Cantua Creek, CA

The Emergency Food Assistance Program Food Distributions are a collaboration between Fresno EOC and Central California Food Bank. Event set-up is at 8:00 AM and the food is distributed between...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Coalinga Daily

Coalinga Daily

Coalinga, CA
19
Followers
150
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Coalinga Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cantua Creek, CA
State
California State
City
Lemoore, CA
Lemoore, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Coalinga, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aria Health#Fresno Eoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy