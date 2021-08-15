Cancel
Bellefontaine, OH

Live events on the horizon in Bellefontaine

Bellefontaine Journal
Bellefontaine Journal
 7 days ago

(BELLEFONTAINE, OH) Live events are lining up on the Bellefontaine calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bellefontaine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16IWgo_0bSNMUpd00

A Night To Remember

Bellefontaine, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1797 Ohio 47, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Join us for "A Night to Remember" 2021 Discovery Riders Gala Fundraiser.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bs3cO_0bSNMUpd00

100 Proof - LIVE

Bellefontaine, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 213 South Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

100 Proof is a high energy, high quality Findlay based 5-piece party band.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NXoLp_0bSNMUpd00

Born in Ohio Event

Bellefontaine, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 213 South Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

First ever Born in Ohio event! Our full drink and food menu items and ingredients are all born here in our own backyard throughout Ohio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c4Ko3_0bSNMUpd00

The Menus LIVE (Rescheduled from June 18)

Bellefontaine, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 213 South Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

The Menus were formed in 1983 in a small basement of a small house on the west side of Cincinnati, OH.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19gh0s_0bSNMUpd00

Class of 2000 Reunion Celebration - Pop In Ticket

Bellefontaine, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 213 South Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Pop in and join your friends and alumni from the class of 2000 at the reunion!

Bellefontaine Journal

ABOUT

With Bellefontaine Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Bellefontaine, OH
