Live events on the horizon in Bellefontaine

(BELLEFONTAINE, OH) Live events are lining up on the Bellefontaine calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bellefontaine:

A Night To Remember Bellefontaine, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1797 Ohio 47, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Join us for "A Night to Remember" 2021 Discovery Riders Gala Fundraiser.

100 Proof - LIVE Bellefontaine, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 213 South Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

100 Proof is a high energy, high quality Findlay based 5-piece party band.

Born in Ohio Event Bellefontaine, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 213 South Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

First ever Born in Ohio event! Our full drink and food menu items and ingredients are all born here in our own backyard throughout Ohio.

The Menus LIVE (Rescheduled from June 18) Bellefontaine, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 213 South Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

The Menus were formed in 1983 in a small basement of a small house on the west side of Cincinnati, OH.

Class of 2000 Reunion Celebration - Pop In Ticket Bellefontaine, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 213 South Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Pop in and join your friends and alumni from the class of 2000 at the reunion!