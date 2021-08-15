Connellsville calendar: Coming events

(CONNELLSVILLE, PA) Live events are coming to Connellsville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Connellsville area:

DIY History! Scottdale, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 109 W Overton Rd, Scottdale, PA

Do history yourself! Bake in an 1830s oven, cast a lead bullet, wash laundry on a washboard and make your own soap, fire roast coffee beans and try your own coffee, and weave your own textile...

Moon-ology Certification Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 275 Pleasant Valley Rd, Connellsville, PA

Since time began, people have been looking up to the moon. From ancient times, Natives of all continents have been living their lives based on the phases of the moon. Your instructors, Angela...

Dowsing & Pendulum Scavenger Hunt Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 275 Pleasant Valley Rd, Connellsville, PA

Join us for a fun evening of discovery as we host our very first Pendulum & Dowsing Scavenger Hunt! Grab your pendulums or dowsing rods, a couple of friends and become a team of ‘Intuitive...

Healing Collective Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 139 W Crawford Ave, Connellsville, PA

Join us for our monthly Healing Collective! Think mini-retreat! Intuitive Card Pull EFT Tapping Journaling Yoga Meditation Cleansing and Clearing Reiki Make and take essential oil products! This...

Everson Borough Regular Meeting Everson, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 232 Brown St, Everson, PA

The voting meeting of Everson Borough Council. Open to the public with a public forum section for public comment.

