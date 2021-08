Live events Riverton — what’s coming up

(RIVERTON, WY) Live events are lining up on the Riverton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Riverton:

Riverton Saturday Farmer’s Market Riverton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 816 N Federal Blvd, Riverton, WY

Farmer’s Market in Riverton Wyoming every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at City Hall Parking lot.

S-236 Heavy Equipment Boss Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Date: 3/4/22-3/6/22 (24 hour course: 22 Instructor-led training hours, 2 hours pre-course work) Time: 0800-1700 Daily Notes: Pre-course

FI-210 wildland Fire Origin and Cause Determination Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Date: 5/17/22 - 5/21/22 (40 hour course: 36 Instructor-led training hours, 4 hours pre-course work) Time: 0800-1700 Daily Notes: Pre-co

Retardant Crew Member (RTCM)/Mix Master (MXMS) Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Overview of the roles and responsibilities of Retardant Crew Member (RTCM) and Mix Master (MXMS)

S-215 Fire Operations in the Wildland Urban Interface Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

This course is for personnel desiring to be qualified as Incident Commander Type 4 (ICT4), Task Force Leader (TFLD), or any Strike Team Lead