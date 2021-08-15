Cancel
Hereford, TX

Live events Hereford — what’s coming up

Hereford Dispatch
Hereford Dispatch
 7 days ago

(HEREFORD, TX) Hereford is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hereford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BY73u_0bSNMRBS00

Bestselling Author Erik Qualman to Speak in WT’s Distinguished Lecture Series

Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2501 4th Ave, Canyon, TX

The West Texas A&M University Distinguished Lecture Series and Department of Communication will host bestselling author Erik Qualman, who will speak on “The Power of Focus: Stepping Into Your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oYLeC_0bSNMRBS00

NAIFA-Amarillo Bar Z Social

Canyon, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 19290 Farm to market 1541, Canyon, TX 79015

Join your friends and colleagues for a night of fun and fellowship. Spouses and guests are welcomed to join.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0AWg_0bSNMRBS00

College of Engineering Open House at NSO

Canyon, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:15 PM

Address: WTAMU, Canyon, TX 79015

Please allow us to welcome you to the College of Engineering at West Texas A&M University during an Open House at New Student Orientation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1vVp_0bSNMRBS00

Memorial service

Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 26500 US-87, Canyon, TX

Find the obituary of Laura Griffin (1961 - 2021) from Canyon, TX. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RqGBf_0bSNMRBS00

Official Campaign Launch Aaron Arguijo for Texas US Senate

Dimmitt, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Join us for a campaign rally with an addition of Tejano music. Support Aaron Arguijo as he launches his campaign to represent Texas in the United States. Together we can show Texans that we they...

ABOUT

With Hereford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

