Live events Hereford — what’s coming up

(HEREFORD, TX) Hereford is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hereford area:

Bestselling Author Erik Qualman to Speak in WT’s Distinguished Lecture Series Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2501 4th Ave, Canyon, TX

The West Texas A&M University Distinguished Lecture Series and Department of Communication will host bestselling author Erik Qualman, who will speak on “The Power of Focus: Stepping Into Your...

NAIFA-Amarillo Bar Z Social Canyon, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 19290 Farm to market 1541, Canyon, TX 79015

Join your friends and colleagues for a night of fun and fellowship. Spouses and guests are welcomed to join.

College of Engineering Open House at NSO Canyon, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:15 PM

Address: WTAMU, Canyon, TX 79015

Please allow us to welcome you to the College of Engineering at West Texas A&M University during an Open House at New Student Orientation.

Memorial service Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 26500 US-87, Canyon, TX

Find the obituary of Laura Griffin (1961 - 2021) from Canyon, TX. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Official Campaign Launch Aaron Arguijo for Texas US Senate Dimmitt, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Join us for a campaign rally with an addition of Tejano music. Support Aaron Arguijo as he launches his campaign to represent Texas in the United States. Together we can show Texans that we they...