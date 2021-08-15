What’s up Gaylord: Local events calendar

(GAYLORD, MI) Live events are coming to Gaylord.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gaylord area:

Sunday Service 9:00am Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 115 E Main St, Gaylord, MI

Our in-church Sunday Services are 9:00 and 10:30am. Chairs are spaced for social distancing, additional hand sanitizers are placed throughout the building, masks are strongly recommended. If...

33rd Annual Gaylord Chamber Golf Outing Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 696 M-32, Gaylord, MI

The 2021 Chamber Golf Outing will be held on Wednesday, August 18th at The Tribute Golf Course @ Otsego Resort. Registration will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by a 10:00 a.m. shotgun start. Driving...

General meeting - Otsego County Democratic Party Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 700 S Otsego Ave, Gaylord, MI

Monthly meeting of the members of the Otsego County Democratic Party - 08/17/2021

Family Beach Day Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1816 County Park Rd, Gaylord, MI

Come out to the Otsego County Park for a Family Day with the church! Be prepared to swim, play games, and enjoy the park! The fun starts at 2pm! Sunday, August 15, 2021. Park Address is 1816...

5th Annual Michigan Open Horseback Archery Championship Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

5th Annual Michigan Open Horseback Archery Championship. Open and Novice division. $250/Rider. Qualifier for National Ranking and Eastern USA Championship Series. Must be a member of MA3. We will...