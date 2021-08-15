Cancel
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Sault Sainte Marie calendar: Events coming up

Sault Ste. Marie Daily
Sault Ste. Marie Daily
 7 days ago

(SAULT SAINTE MARIE, MI) Live events are coming to Sault Sainte Marie.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sault Sainte Marie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HdI4D_0bSNMPQ000

5:01 Party - Dockside Edition

Barbeau, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:01 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:01 PM

Address: 6800 E 15 Mile Rd, Barbeau, MI

Get social with Eagle Radio 95.1 and Cozy Corners in Barbeau, Michigan during our 95 Days of Summer 5:01 Party! BOAT UP or SHOW UP for LIVE dockside music*, DJ, Door Prizes, Giveaways, Corn Hole...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Sqht_0bSNMPQ000

Marty Feldhake & Friends Free Concert

Pickford Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 N Pleasant St, Pickford, MI

Come pull up a lawn chair, sit back, and enjoy our very own Marty Feldhake and friends play some great music! The Free concert will be at the Pickford Feed Mill. If inclement weather occurs, it...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29UNd9_0bSNMPQ000

Tahquamenon Falls State Park - NWTF Intro to Turkey Hunting Clinic

Paradise, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 41382 W M-123, Paradise, MI

Join us near the entrance of the lower falls as we team up with the National Wild Turkey Federation for a turkey hunting clinic. This "A to Z" class on how to hunt wild turkeys will cover...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HdkXW_0bSNMPQ000

Quick Hit Mania – Hessel

Clark Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: N 3 Mile Rd, Hessel, MI

Quick Hit Mania Kewadin Casino Hessel Mondays and Tuesdays | 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Daily Prize Pool 25,000 Bonus Points Grand Prize Pool Over 130,000 CASH/Bonus Points

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JD3uu_0bSNMPQ000

Soo Ultimate Paddle Day

Sault Sainte Marie, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1425 Riverside Dr., Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783

Fun for every type of summer enthusiast! An all day paddle sports event! Enjoy Sault Ste Marie's St Mary's River and all the fun it offers.

Sault Ste. Marie Daily

Sault Ste. Marie Daily

Sault Ste. Marie, MI
With Sault Ste. Marie Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

