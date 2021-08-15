Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Safford, AZ

Coming soon: Safford events

Posted by 
Safford Voice
Safford Voice
 7 days ago

(SAFFORD, AZ) Safford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Safford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fqdT3_0bSNMNtm00

Gila Valley Food Coalition - Marketing & Social Media Basics Workshop

Safford, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 808 South 7th Avenue, Safford, AZ 85546

Learn to create a brand story, establish an online presence, improve Facebook and Instagram posts - no previous experience needed!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1odjJh_0bSNMNtm00

August 2021 Mt. Graham Volunteer Weekend

Thatcher, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Join SDMB for a volunteer trail maintenance weekend on Mt. Graham! We're running volunteer weekends each month in June, July, August, and September. June through August will focus on continuing to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S4sUm_0bSNMNtm00

ScienceCity Registration

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 808 S 7th Ave, Safford, AZ

ScienceCity registration will be held at the Library front desk during open hours until filled. ScienceCity presents Centuari One is a hands-on science program for kids in grades K-6th. Kids meet...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Safford Voice

Safford Voice

Safford, AZ
58
Followers
161
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Safford Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Safford, AZ
Safford, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sdmb#Sciencecity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy