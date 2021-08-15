Coming soon: Safford events

(SAFFORD, AZ) Safford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Safford area:

Gila Valley Food Coalition - Marketing & Social Media Basics Workshop Safford, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 808 South 7th Avenue, Safford, AZ 85546

Learn to create a brand story, establish an online presence, improve Facebook and Instagram posts - no previous experience needed!!

August 2021 Mt. Graham Volunteer Weekend Thatcher, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Join SDMB for a volunteer trail maintenance weekend on Mt. Graham! We're running volunteer weekends each month in June, July, August, and September. June through August will focus on continuing to...

ScienceCity Registration Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 808 S 7th Ave, Safford, AZ

ScienceCity registration will be held at the Library front desk during open hours until filled. ScienceCity presents Centuari One is a hands-on science program for kids in grades K-6th. Kids meet...