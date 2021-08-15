Cancel
Great Bend, KS

What’s up Great Bend: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Great Bend News Beat
Great Bend News Beat
 7 days ago

(GREAT BEND, KS) Live events are coming to Great Bend.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Great Bend:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1URk6A_0bSNMM1300

Municipal Court

Ellinwood, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 209 W 1st St, Ellinwood, KS

Location: 104 E 2nd Social Distancing Enforcement. One defendant will be allowed in the courtroom at a time. Please remain in your vehicle until an officer of the court escorts you to your hearing.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSrZM_0bSNMM1300

Sidewinder Bulls & Barrels - August 27

Odin, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 888 NE 140 Rd, Odin, KS

The Odin Rodeo Grounds is hosting Sidewinders Bulls & Barrels. We will have mutton busting, bull riding, and barrel racing! Only $15 tickets per person of $5 for 10 & under! Mutton busting starts...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GyLt5_0bSNMM1300

Kanza Fishing Derby

Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: McKinley St, Great Bend, KS

Explore all upcoming derby events in Olmitz, find information & tickets for upcoming derby events happening in Olmitz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UYcpc_0bSNMM1300

Yu-Gi-Oh Win-A-Box

Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 4908 10th St, Great Bend, KS

Hey Yu-Gi-Oh Players! Starting on August 28th Mind Sculpt Games will be hosting a Yu-Gi-Oh Win-A-Box on the last Saturday of every month. It starts at 1 P.M. and Entry fee is $15. Come on down to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oMJps_0bSNMM1300

Foundation Big Benefit Auction

Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Foundation Big Benefit Auction is on Facebook. To connect with Foundation Big Benefit Auction, join Facebook today.

Great Bend News Beat

Great Bend News Beat

