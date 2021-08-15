Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marianna, FL

Marianna calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Marianna News Watch
Marianna News Watch
 7 days ago

(MARIANNA, FL) Marianna is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marianna area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vcwTD_0bSNML8K00

THRIVE Youth Worship Meeting

Chipley, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 912 Brickyard Rd, Chipley, FL

You are invited to be a part of a community of worship! Seek God with us during worship, and get a word about God's plan for us to thrive! This event is geared towards youth, age 12 and up to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=010rbZ_0bSNML8K00

Pints & Paints at Southern Fields Brewing

Campbellton, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2328 Florida 2, Campbellton, FL 32426

Get the whole family together for a fun day at the brewery! All ages welcome and no experience necessary!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TfiIT_0bSNML8K00

Carolanne Miljavac Live

Cottonwood, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 11295 US Hwy 231s, Cottonwood, AL 36320

The Crossing At Big Creek Proudly Presents Carolanne Miljavac Live

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=195ll6_0bSNML8K00

Walk-in Wednesday

Marianna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2600 Forest Glen Trail, Marianna, FL

Walk-in Wednesday, August Open Interviews. Sign-on Bonus is for Nurses and C.N.As.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fMLzo_0bSNML8K00

Preserving Food at Home: Water Bath Canning - Pickled Okra

Marianna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2741 Penn Ave # 3, Marianna, FL

This is an in-person food safety class focused on home canning and preserving food. About this Event Canning is one of the three main methods for preserving food. If you are looking to get started...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Marianna News Watch

Marianna News Watch

Marianna, FL
108
Followers
163
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marianna News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Campbellton, FL
City
Marianna, FL
State
Florida State
Chipley, FL
Government
Marianna, FL
Government
City
Chipley, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fl Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy