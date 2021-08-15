Marianna calendar: Coming events

(MARIANNA, FL) Marianna is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marianna area:

THRIVE Youth Worship Meeting Chipley, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 912 Brickyard Rd, Chipley, FL

You are invited to be a part of a community of worship! Seek God with us during worship, and get a word about God's plan for us to thrive! This event is geared towards youth, age 12 and up to...

Pints & Paints at Southern Fields Brewing Campbellton, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2328 Florida 2, Campbellton, FL 32426

Get the whole family together for a fun day at the brewery! All ages welcome and no experience necessary!

Carolanne Miljavac Live Cottonwood, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 11295 US Hwy 231s, Cottonwood, AL 36320

The Crossing At Big Creek Proudly Presents Carolanne Miljavac Live

Walk-in Wednesday Marianna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2600 Forest Glen Trail, Marianna, FL

Walk-in Wednesday, August Open Interviews. Sign-on Bonus is for Nurses and C.N.As.

Preserving Food at Home: Water Bath Canning - Pickled Okra Marianna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2741 Penn Ave # 3, Marianna, FL

This is an in-person food safety class focused on home canning and preserving food. About this Event Canning is one of the three main methods for preserving food. If you are looking to get started...