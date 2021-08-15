Cancel
The Dalles, OR

The Dalles calendar: Events coming up

The Dalles Journal
The Dalles Journal
 7 days ago

(THE DALLES, OR) Live events are coming to The Dalles.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in The Dalles:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n3GE7_0bSNMJMs00

Kettlebell Class

The Dalles, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: Thompson Street, The Dalles, OR 97058

Join us for a muscle and cardio building workout at Thompson Track Sat 0700 Bring a kettlebell if you have one, water and a mat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fKDSj_0bSNMJMs00

CASCADE SINGERS' CHRISTMAS CONCERT

The Dalles, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 West 10th Street, The Dalles, OR 97058

Singers members nominated their favorite Christmas music for this concert, both sacred carols and secular songs of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=089BQ2_0bSNMJMs00

Feria de Salud (9-17 años)

The Dalles, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

One Community Health está ofreciendo eventos de feria de la salud que incluirán: Chequeos anuales de niños sanos Chequeos dentales Exámenes físicos deportivos Vacunas Salud del Conductual Recursos...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XfNnT_0bSNMJMs00

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing

The Dalles, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Toledo, OH 97058

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ttK3w_0bSNMJMs00

COLLISION OF RHYTHM

The Dalles, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 323 East 4th Street, The Dalles, OR 97058

Dynamic Duo, Aaron Williams and Bronkar Lee, have enough energy to fill the stage as a 12-person ensemble.

The Dalles Journal

The Dalles Journal

The Dalles, OR
With The Dalles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

