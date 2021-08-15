Cancel
Rock Springs, WY

Rock Springs calendar: What's coming up

Rock Springs News Beat
Rock Springs News Beat
 7 days ago

(ROCK SPRINGS, WY) Live events are lining up on the Rock Springs calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rock Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=176GZm_0bSNMIU900

First Annual Memorial Walk for 9/11

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Grant Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901

1st Annual 911 Memorial Walk Hosted by Rock Springs Fire Department and Fire District #1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gCcO6_0bSNMIU900

EXTREME MUSIC BINGO

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2500 College Dr, Rock Springs, WY

Players will listen to a music clip, guess the song title and then find it on their Music Bingo cards. Join us for a night full of good music and great prizes! Sponsored by SGA. LOCATION: Outdoor...

DISCUSSIONS WITH THE DEAN

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2500 College Dr, Rock Springs, WY

Come and meet Dr. Dustin Conover, Dean of Students at Western Wyoming Community College and ask him questions or give him suggestions on how to make Western a better place for students! Free Food...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OXGiq_0bSNMIU900

Food Truck Fair

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1897 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs, WY

Come check out the variety of food trucks we will have in the Chamber lot. While your at it join in on a game of cornhole, hosted by 307 Cornhole. All with a great ambience of music by DanO K...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24nJO9_0bSNMIU900

Rock The Block

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Get ready for great deals, live music, food trucks and activities like yoga, during the first ever Rock the Block. Rock the Block takes place Saturday, August 28, 10 am to 2 pm, between Pilot...

