Sturgis, MI

Sturgis events coming soon

Posted by 
Sturgis Updates
Sturgis Updates
 7 days ago

(STURGIS, MI) Live events are lining up on the Sturgis calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sturgis area:

Summer Reading Program - Farmer's Market (Just for kids) PRE-REGISTER FOR THIS EVENT

Colon, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 128 S Blackstone Ave, Colon, MI

This event will take place on the library lawn. Children must register in advance for this event. Call us at (269) 432-3958 Join us for a Farmer’s Market on the library lawn. Children will receive...

100 Goodfellas, E2

Sturgis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 21050 US-12, Sturgis, MI

100 Goodfellas, E2 at Klinger Lake Country Club, 21050 US Highway 12, Sturgis, MI 49091, Sturgis, United States on Tue Aug 17 2021 at 05:30 pm

Tommy Brandt @ Centreville Fairgrounds

Centreville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Tommy Brandt is a Country and Christian Band from b'Nashville, Tennessee'

Start Me Up

Sturgis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Kicking off Sturgis Fest at Bike night with our favorite covers

WYRED – Youth Group

Centreville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 27570 Marvin Rd, Centreville, MI

WYRED WORD Fellowship Youth group Reaching out Empowering others DECLARING JESUS! WYRED meets every Wednesday evening from 6:30 - 8:30pm at Word Fellowship Church. We meet together to worship our...

Sturgis Updates

Sturgis Updates

Sturgis, MI
With Sturgis Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

