Sturgis events coming soon

(STURGIS, MI) Live events are lining up on the Sturgis calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sturgis area:

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 128 S Blackstone Ave, Colon, MI

This event will take place on the library lawn. Children must register in advance for this event. Call us at (269) 432-3958 Join us for a Farmer’s Market on the library lawn. Children will receive...

100 Goodfellas, E2 Sturgis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 21050 US-12, Sturgis, MI

100 Goodfellas, E2 at Klinger Lake Country Club, 21050 US Highway 12, Sturgis, MI 49091, Sturgis, United States on Tue Aug 17 2021 at 05:30 pm

Tommy Brandt @ Centreville Fairgrounds Centreville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Tommy Brandt is a Country and Christian Band from b'Nashville, Tennessee'

Start Me Up Sturgis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Kicking off Sturgis Fest at Bike night with our favorite covers

WYRED – Youth Group Centreville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 27570 Marvin Rd, Centreville, MI

WYRED WORD Fellowship Youth group Reaching out Empowering others DECLARING JESUS! WYRED meets every Wednesday evening from 6:30 - 8:30pm at Word Fellowship Church. We meet together to worship our...