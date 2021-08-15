Live events coming up in Andalusia

(ANDALUSIA, AL) Andalusia is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Andalusia:

Shonaci's 22nd Birthday Bash Castleberry, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 212 Jr High Drive, Castleberry, AL 36432

Come out and help me celebrate my 22nd birthday! Festivities will begin at 6 pm followed by dinner and dancing at 8 pm! RSVP Now!

Tears of Joy Nina Bonner Birthday Celebration/Mattie J Georgiana, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 236 Jones Street, Georgiana, AL 36033

This will be an epic event. Put on your formal attire and come out for a night with Celebrity Comedienne Mattie J

Michelle Gibbons- Book Signing Luverne, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 15 S Forest Ave, Luverne, AL

Minister Melissa Michelle Gibbons will be at the shop from 1 to 3 PM. Join us as she brings us some encouraging words, and pick up your own copy of her books. You may also like the following...

Lake Frank Jackson Tournament Opp, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 100 Jerry, Adams Rd, Opp, AL

This bass tournament is for Miracle Strip Bass Club members and their guests. If you are interested in joining our club, please contact us right here on FB for more information. This is a two-day...

Wednesday Group Study.. What Happy Couples Know — Campton Assembly Laurel Hill, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 6924 FL-85, Laurel Hill, FL

Join us in our Group Study !! Bring a friend!