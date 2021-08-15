Cancel
Chickasha, OK

Live events coming up in Chickasha

Chickasha Journal
 7 days ago

(CHICKASHA, OK) Chickasha has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chickasha:

Worship Choir

Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

For students and adults, from 7th grade and up. worship , Ministries

Rush Springs Faculty Fun Night

Rush Springs, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4688 US-81, Rush Springs, OK

All Rush Springs Schools Faculty and Staff are invited for a night of fun! We will have dinner, games, door prizes, and some items from your wish lists if you share those with us. We want you to...

Legends ROCKFEST 2021 Day 1 [Puddle of Mudd & Saliva]

Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: Chickasha, OK

Legends ROCKFEST is back with PUDDLE OF MUDD with Special Guest: Saliva for night number one your summer is officially kicked into high gear with 2 nights of ROCK! YOU don't want to miss it! hr...

Texas Hippie Coalition...High In The Saddle Hootenanny 8/28!

Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:45 PM

TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION make their LEGENDS debut with special guests: Next Halen & Charging Rhino - Ted Nugent Tribute...Sat., Aug. 28th! This is an ALL AGES SHOW! Gates Open at 6; Show Starts at...

GCF: Grady County Free Fair

Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 500 E Choctaw Ave, Chickasha, OK

The Grady County Free Fair is a event that brings together businesses and organizations through Grady County and Oklahoma to Chickasha for one jam packed weekend. The fair has business and horse...

ABOUT

With Chickasha Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

