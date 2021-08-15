Cancel
Beeville, TX

Events on the Beeville calendar

Posted by 
Beeville Journal
Beeville Journal
 7 days ago

(BEEVILLE, TX) Beeville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beeville:

Live Music With CJ Simmons

Mathis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 927 FM3024, Mathis, TX

Live Music With CJ Simmons at The Dusty Saddle Saloon, 927 FM 3024, Mathis, TX 78368, Mathis, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 08:30 pm

A.C. Jones High School

Beeville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1902 N Adams St, Beeville, TX

Sign up now: https://bit.ly/3BY0YEd to schedule your appointment or call the Blood Center at 361-855-4943

Lady Pirates vs Banquete (JV/V)

Mathis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1615 E San Patricio Ave, Mathis, TX

Lady Pirates vs Banquete (JV/V) at Mathis High School, 1615 E. San Patricio Ave, Mathis, United States on Tue Aug 17 2021 at 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm

UPLCII - National Royal Ranger Camp

Kenedy, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 618 Dewitt Street, Kenedy, TX 78119

UPLCII - ROYAL RANGERS NATIONAL CAMP DATES - NOV. 5TH-7TH LOCATION- KENEDY, TEXAS

Guided Kayak Trip***Reservation Required***

Mathis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 23194 Park Rd 25, Mathis, TX

***Program size is limited to 10 participants. Email us to reserve a spot*** Take a trip around the lake's edge with a ranger on this guided kayaking adventure. Meet : At Opossum Bend Boat Ramp...

Beeville Journal

Beeville Journal

Beeville, TX
