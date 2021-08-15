Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clanton, AL

Events on the Clanton calendar

Posted by 
Clanton News Alert
Clanton News Alert
 7 days ago

(CLANTON, AL) Clanton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clanton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jXaUp_0bSNMAQL00

20s themed Murder Mystery Dinner Theater

Calera, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 800 Highway 87, Calera, AL

Murder at the Winery will be a special dinner theater set in the 1920s. Join us in our "speakeasy" for a fun-filled night of suspense and a scrumptious 3 course chef prepared meal. Tickets are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cWfy3_0bSNMAQL00

Holtville High School C2C Workshop

Deatsville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 10425 Holtville Rd, Deatsville, AL

All parents and teens 9th-12th grade are invited to join us at Holtville HS in Deatsville, AL to learn more about college admissions and scholarship advice from experts and college recruiters.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E038w_0bSNMAQL00

3rd GA & 44th GA (Brierfield) — North South Skirmish Association

Brierfield, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 240 Furnace Pkwy, Brierfield, AL

The N-SSA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit preserving the history of the American Civil War and honoring the efforts of those who fought in it. Please consider donating to help us in our efforts to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w1CDe_0bSNMAQL00

An evening with Brandon Jordan @ the Hyde Away

Clanton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Lead vocalist Brandon Jordan from the band, “Ruckertown Road” will be performing solo at the Hyde Away!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xt0Mp_0bSNMAQL00

Ladies Conference With Kimberly Joy

Thorsby, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Kimberly Joy spent sixteen years in Australia, working in church and Christian school ministries. She now lives in the Missouri Ozarks with her three sons and writes daily devotionals of...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Clanton News Alert

Clanton News Alert

Clanton, AL
30
Followers
157
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clanton News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calera, AL
City
Clanton, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Deatsville, AL
Clanton, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#College Admissions#Al Murder#Al The N Ssa#The American Civil War#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Flagstaff, AZPhoenix New Times

10 Must-Eat Foods In Flagstaff

You already know Flagstaff as a great place to take a hike and grab a craft brew (a Tower Station IPA at Mother Road’s Downtown Brewery, yes, please). But in the past few years, the mountain town has been growing a strong food scene, adding chic cafes and chef-owned eateries alongside impressive ethnic eats and burger joints. There are plenty of egg-and-bacon breakfast joints to fuel your day, plus to-die-for donuts, inspired pizza, and tasting menus that will take you places. So pack your hiking shoes and your appetite and get ready to taste some of the best foods Flagstaff has to offer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy