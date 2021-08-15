Events on the Clanton calendar

(CLANTON, AL) Clanton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clanton:

20s themed Murder Mystery Dinner Theater Calera, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 800 Highway 87, Calera, AL

Murder at the Winery will be a special dinner theater set in the 1920s. Join us in our "speakeasy" for a fun-filled night of suspense and a scrumptious 3 course chef prepared meal. Tickets are...

Holtville High School C2C Workshop Deatsville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 10425 Holtville Rd, Deatsville, AL

All parents and teens 9th-12th grade are invited to join us at Holtville HS in Deatsville, AL to learn more about college admissions and scholarship advice from experts and college recruiters.

3rd GA & 44th GA (Brierfield) — North South Skirmish Association Brierfield, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 240 Furnace Pkwy, Brierfield, AL

The N-SSA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit preserving the history of the American Civil War and honoring the efforts of those who fought in it. Please consider donating to help us in our efforts to...

An evening with Brandon Jordan @ the Hyde Away Clanton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Lead vocalist Brandon Jordan from the band, “Ruckertown Road” will be performing solo at the Hyde Away!

Ladies Conference With Kimberly Joy Thorsby, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Kimberly Joy spent sixteen years in Australia, working in church and Christian school ministries. She now lives in the Missouri Ozarks with her three sons and writes daily devotionals of...