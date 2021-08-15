Live events on the horizon in Natchitoches

(NATCHITOCHES, LA) Live events are lining up on the Natchitoches calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Natchitoches:

First United Methodist Church Natchitoches Natchitoches, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 411 2nd St, Natchitoches, LA

8:30 Traditional Service - Join us for our Traditional Service in the Sanctuary.

Community Open House Natchitoches, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Cane River Creole National Historical Park and Cane River National Heritage Area invite the public to an open house from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at the Texas & Pacific Railway Depot (Depot) located at...

2021 VIP Taste of Tailgating Presented by Hancock Whitney Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 701-799 Front Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457

This exclusive event is the perfect opportunity to meet the 2021 Induction Class!

2021 Golden Jubilee at Northwestern State University Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Address: 175 Sam Sibley Drive, Natchitoches, LA 71457

Join us on December 17 - 18, 2021, for our Golden Jubilee! This year's event celebrates the NSU classes of 1970 and 1971.

8twenty Beauty Bar LLC Ribbon Cutting Natchitoches, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Join us in celebrating the opening of and welcoming to our Chamber new business 8twenty Beauty Bar. We will cut the ribbon on their business, Friday, August 20th. The event will be held from...