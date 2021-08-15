Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shippensburg, PA

Coming soon: Shippensburg events

Posted by 
Shippensburg Voice
Shippensburg Voice
 7 days ago

(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) Shippensburg is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Shippensburg area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bqLGc_0bSNM8k800

Ship Market

Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ship Market at 180 Airport Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257-9467, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 03:30 pm to 06:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aK57H_0bSNM8k800

Memorial Services

Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Edusei Amoako-Atta Edusei Amoako-Atta, age 67, originally of Kumasi, Ghana, went to be with the lord Wednesday morning, August 4, 2021 at home with his family in Shippensburg. He was born August...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ksfR_0bSNM8k800

Parents & Family Celebration 2021

Shippensburg, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1871 Old Main Drive, Shippensburg, PA 17257

We welcome all Parents & Family members back to Campus on September 25. We have fun events and programs planned for a whole day of fun!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJOzR_0bSNM8k800

Worthless Knowledge Sundays

Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 104 W Burd St, Shippensburg, PA

Join the Maxie's Brew House Crew EVERY Sunday for our all NEW Worthless Knowledge Sundays...yes, you guessed it...TRIVIA!! Each week from 2p - 4p, we will host a different theme and we are excited...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wtF7H_0bSNM8k800

Shippensburg Beer & Wine Festival

Shippensburg, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 10131 Possum Hollow Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257

Samplings/tastings from a variety of breweries and wineries, food trucks, live music, games of chance and cornhole.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Shippensburg Voice

Shippensburg Voice

Shippensburg, PA
45
Followers
164
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Shippensburg Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shippensburg, PA
Shippensburg, PA
Government
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parents Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy