Coming soon: Shippensburg events

(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) Shippensburg is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Shippensburg area:

Ship Market Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ship Market at 180 Airport Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257-9467, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 03:30 pm to 06:30 pm

Memorial Services Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Edusei Amoako-Atta Edusei Amoako-Atta, age 67, originally of Kumasi, Ghana, went to be with the lord Wednesday morning, August 4, 2021 at home with his family in Shippensburg. He was born August...

Parents & Family Celebration 2021 Shippensburg, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1871 Old Main Drive, Shippensburg, PA 17257

We welcome all Parents & Family members back to Campus on September 25. We have fun events and programs planned for a whole day of fun!

Worthless Knowledge Sundays Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 104 W Burd St, Shippensburg, PA

Join the Maxie's Brew House Crew EVERY Sunday for our all NEW Worthless Knowledge Sundays...yes, you guessed it...TRIVIA!! Each week from 2p - 4p, we will host a different theme and we are excited...

Shippensburg Beer & Wine Festival Shippensburg, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 10131 Possum Hollow Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257

Samplings/tastings from a variety of breweries and wineries, food trucks, live music, games of chance and cornhole.