Mount Pleasant, TX

What’s up Mt Pleasant: Local events calendar

Mt Pleasant News Beat
Mt Pleasant News Beat
 7 days ago

(MT PLEASANT, TX) Mt Pleasant is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mt Pleasant:

Military honors

Pittsburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Here is Samuel T. Cole Jr.’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Samuel T. Cole Jr. of Longview, Texas, born in Memphis, Tennessee...

Quad Counties Small Ruminant Workshop

Pittsburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Introductory educational program for small ruminant producers of all types!

COMMUNITY RESOURCE FAIR

Mt Pleasant, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

This Community Resource Fair is a one-stop event to provide services and supports to people in our community.

FRONTIER WR1010 Online Auctions In Texas

Mt Pleasant, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

View FRONTIER WR1010 Online Auctions In Texas at TractorHouse.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.

Lifting the Stigma

Mt Pleasant, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the US and effects nearly every one of us on a personal level. We are committed to ending the stigma, and 100% of all entry fees will be donated to...

