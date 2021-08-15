Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, MN

Austin events calendar

Posted by 
Austin News Flash
Austin News Flash
 7 days ago

(AUSTIN, MN) Austin is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Austin area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LSdbh_0bSNM4DE00

VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus

Austin, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1001 18th Ave. NW, Austin, MN 55912

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11PNOB_0bSNM4DE00

Lawhead Music Tribute

Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 208 4th Ave NW, Austin, MN

A variety of musicians will perform in honor of the late Blair Lawhead, the man, the music, the hair! Musicians include: Richard Roberts, Concert Master, Montreal Symphony David Hays, Concert...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KCUDv_0bSNM4DE00

Senior Special: David Stokes

Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1304 21st St NE, Austin, MN

Senior Special: David Stokes at Jay C. Hormel Nature Center on Aug 26th, 10:00am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IixXU_0bSNM4DE00

Demolition Derby

Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 700 12th St SW, Austin, MN

Demolition Derby / 2 pm $20 per ticket Age 5 and under are free Masters of Disasters, Albert Lea

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22J8AK_0bSNM4DE00

Footloose (1984) Wednesday Movie at 3pm — Austin Area Arts

Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 125 4th Ave NE, Austin, MN

Footloose (1984) on the big screen at the Paramount Tickets: $7 / No advance tickets Thank you to our movie sponsors: Mower County Soil Water Conservation District

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Austin News Flash

Austin News Flash

Austin, MN
40
Followers
175
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Austin News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Austin, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Stokes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Demolition Derby#Social Distancing#Paramount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy