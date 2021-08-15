Georgetown calendar: What's coming up

(GEORGETOWN, SC) Live events are coming to Georgetown.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Georgetown:

Downtown Pawleys Live 2021 Pawleys Island, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 10659 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, SC 29585

Downtown Pawleys Live is a celebration of summer, live music, friends and fun, all for a great cause!

Succulent + Stone Wood Box Workshop at Rock n' Roots Plant Co. Pawleys Island, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 10744 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, SC 29585

Rock n' Roots Plant Co. | Join the plant party!

Kenzie Stenner Wedding — Lands End Yacht Club Georgetown, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Address: 444 Marina Dr, Georgetown, SC

Lands End Yacht Club, 444 Marina Drive, Georgetown, SC, 29440, United States 843-833-5377 LandsEndYachtClub@gmail.com

Ribbon Cutting / Open House celebrating Post & Courier Myrtle Beach / Georgetown Times expansion! Georgetown, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Join the Georgetown County Chamber as we celebrate our media partner! Post and Courier Myrtle Beach / Georgetown Times is celebrating its expansion into Myrtle Beach and it's expanded distribution...

Professional artist, Danny McLaughlin class at The Cottage Georgetown, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 814 Front St, Georgetown, SC

Professional artist, Danny McLaughlin, will continue to teach here every Wednesday from 1:00 till 4:00. The cost is $80.00 per month. Space is limited. Danny is proficient in oil, acrylic and...