Emporia calendar: Events coming up

(EMPORIA, KS) Emporia is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Emporia:

Kyle Kilgore Band Emporia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 605 Commercial St, Emporia, KS

Kyle Kilgore Band at Bourbon Cowboy, 605 Commercial St, Emporia, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 10:00 pm to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 01:00 am

2021-2022 Starfire Tryouts - Teen/Senior Emporia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:45 PM

We would love to have you try out for our competitive traveling team! We only have auditions ONCE a year - so come show us what you’ve got! You MUST pre-register for Auditions! * NO WALK INS * ...

2022 Emporia Reds Tryouts - Last Chance Emporia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1000 S Commercial St, Emporia, KS

Tryouts for the 2022 Season. 7u, 8u, 9u, 10u - 6:00 p.m. 11u, 12u, 13u, 14u - 7:30 p.m.

Final Fiesta Emporia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 4202 W 18th Ave, Emporia, KS

Final Fiesta at Jones Aquatic Center, 4202 W 18th Ave, Emporia, KS 66801, Emporia, United States on Sun Aug 15 2021 at 01:00 pm to 03:00 pm

Victory Men Gospel Concert Emporia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1720 E 6th Ave, Emporia, KS

The Victory Men, who have performed alongside Amy Grant, The Martins, and many others, will be joining us to share the love of Jesus through song and testimony. We are going to have a great time...